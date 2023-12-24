GVL Narsimha Rao clarifies on alliances, says it will be decided by BJP central leadership

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao has made interesting comments on the topic of alliances. He stated that the BJP's decision regarding alliances will be announced during election time and opined that it is not good for other parties to speak about BJP alliances.

Regarding the meeting between TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and political strategist Prashant Kishore, which has sparked debates in Andhra Pradesh, GVL Narasimha Rao expressed his opinion. He suggested that it would be better if Naidu and Kishore themselves explained the reasons behind their meeting, instead of speculating about it. Both Naidu and Kishore have said that the meeting was as part of courtesy.

Furthermore, GVL Narasimha Rao addressed misconceptions surrounding the Visakhapatnam steel plant issue. He clarified that his discussions in Parliament regarding the steel plant were aimed at dispelling misunderstandings and stated that the agreement with Jindal was not part of the plant's privatisation process and that the responsibility for effectively managing the plant lies with its management. He said that the current agreements being made have no connection to the sale of the steel plant.