GVL Narsimha Rao distributes assigned free cooking gas connections to 36 women

As part of BJP's Ujjwala scheme, MP GVL distributed free cooking gas connections to 36 women. The distribution took place under the chairmanship of Ward President Jilakarra Ramana at the premises of Pedagantyada Balacheruvu Shiva Temple. These connections were provided free of cost to the poor as part of the Ujjwala Scheme initiated by the BJP Central Government.





Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the government has already provided free cooking gas connections to 11 crore families across the country. He mentioned that an additional 25 lakh connections are being given as a gift for the Sankranti festival. The Prime Minister also emphasized that providing cooking gas worth eight thousand rupees to poor women is a commendable achievement.



Constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasingarao stated that if any poor individuals who do not have cooking gas contact him, they will be provided with free connections under the Ujjwala scheme.





The program saw the participation of various individuals, including Jilakarra Bhuvaneshwari, Kilani Musalaya, Mulakalapalli Prakash, Garikina Paidiraju, Ranjith, and others.

