GVMC lifeguards rescue tourists

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation lifeguards rescued three tourists, who ventured into the sea at Rama Krishna Beach. As many as 20 tourists from Hyderabad came to Rushikonda Beach on Saturday evening. They She ventured into the sea to take a bath. Three of them Deepak(15), Nitin (15), Kaushik (18) were dragged into the sea due to rip current.

Taking note of the situation, GVMC lifeguards Satish and Raju swung into action and rescued them. Alerting the people, GVMC officials mentioned that the visitors and people of the city should take preventive measures and not to face any trouble while visiting the beach stretches. Despite the GVMC putting up warning sign boards to avoid accidents at the Beach Road, the visitors are neglecting the warning boards and venturing into the sea.

This is one of the main reasons for the drowning accidents at sea coast. The GVMC officials appealed to the people not to risk their lives by taking a bath in the beaches across Visakhapatnam.