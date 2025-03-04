Habitual offender held, gold ornaments worth `5L recovered

Vizianagaram: The Vizianagaram rural police on Monday arrested a habitual offender who was involved in various housebreaking incidents in a Hyderabad, Nellore, Guntakal and other places and recovered gold worth Rs 5 lakh from him.

On Monday, DSP M Srinivasa Rao said that Ch Pratap Reddy of Nellore district has been working with a telecom company as a technician and was transferred to Vizianagaram from Nellore. Actually he was involved in several housebreaking cases and habituated to loot property.

He has been living here with his wife and on February 22, he broke the door of I Surya Narayana of Jammu village in Vizianagaram and fled with gold ornaments worth Rs five lakh.

Later a case was booked at Vizianagaram rural police station and he was caught at Visakhapatnam. The police recovered the gold ornaments from him.

Circle Inspector B Lakshmana Rao and Sub-Inspector V Ashok Kumar have put in their efforts and caught the accused.

The DSP has appreciated the officers and said that the accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.