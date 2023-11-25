Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 25, 2023
- Police retrieves CCTV footage, intensifies probe on fire accident at vizag fishing harbour
- Autonomous college signs MoU with Fish Breeding Centre
- Ongole: Officials told to act tough on road safety violations
- ALIET organises state-level mgmt meet ‘Kairos-2K23
- Provide addl food packets to TB patients: Spl CS
- Drilling stopped again at Uttarkashi tunnel
- Your time’s up, KCR, thunders Shah
- BRS govt nearing its expiry date: Priyanka
- Resurgent Singareni to take up mining in Australia, Indonesia
Just In
Hand over TIDCO houses by January: MP Adala
Nellore: MP and YSRCP Nellore Rural Constituency in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure the handing over of...
Nellore: MP and YSRCP Nellore Rural Constituency in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure the handing over of the houses constructed under Andhra Pradesh Town Ship Development and Infrastructure Corporation (AP TIDCO) to the beneficiaries by January next year.
The MP, along with Mayor Sravanthi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Marmath, inspected TIDCO houses at Allipuram village of Nellore Rural mandal on Friday.
MP Prabhakar Reddy enquired with the officials the reasons for the inordinate delay in completing the project. Commissioner Vikas Marmath replied that construction of some buildings in Allipuram were dropped in the middle due to various reasons. He explained that infrastructure facilities have to be provided to the completed buildings. He assured of initiating steps for handling over the houses to the beneficiaries as per the schedule by January next year. NMC corporators, co-option members, YSRCP leaders were present.