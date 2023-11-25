  • Menu
Hand over TIDCO houses by January: MP Adala

Nellore: MP and YSRCP Nellore Rural Constituency in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure the handing over of...

Nellore: MP and YSRCP Nellore Rural Constituency in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure the handing over of the houses constructed under Andhra Pradesh Town Ship Development and Infrastructure Corporation (AP TIDCO) to the beneficiaries by January next year.

The MP, along with Mayor Sravanthi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Marmath, inspected TIDCO houses at Allipuram village of Nellore Rural mandal on Friday.

MP Prabhakar Reddy enquired with the officials the reasons for the inordinate delay in completing the project. Commissioner Vikas Marmath replied that construction of some buildings in Allipuram were dropped in the middle due to various reasons. He explained that infrastructure facilities have to be provided to the completed buildings. He assured of initiating steps for handling over the houses to the beneficiaries as per the schedule by January next year. NMC corporators, co-option members, YSRCP leaders were present.

