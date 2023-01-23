Hand over Tidco houses to beneficiaries: CPI to govt

Kurnool: Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna has demanded the YSR Congress government to immediately handover the Tidco houses to the beneficiaries. Ramakrishna along with the party leaders visited the Tidco housing complex constructed at Jagannatha Gattu on Sunday.

Later addressing the gathering, Ramakrishna stated that the earlier government with an aim to fulfill the dreams of the common people to own a house, has constructed the Tidco houses. The beneficiaries have paid Rs 20,000, Rs 50,000 and even Rs 1 lakh towards deposits. Unfortunately, despite the construction works having been completed, the houses were not handed over to the beneficiaries, he said. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while in opposition, has promised to the people that he would hand over the houses at Rs 1 cost. But the irony is despite four years of rule, none of the beneficiaries was allocated the houses.

He further said that there were around 10,400 Tidco houses and another 10,000 Indiramma houses were constructed at Jagannatha Gattu. If the Jagan government would have considered to hand over the houses, then around 20,000 beneficiaries' dream would have come true. Ramakrishna said that the amount Rs 1.80 lakh being given by the government for construction up to the basement was not sufficient.

He demanded the government to enhance the amount to Rs 5 lakh besides supplying cement and sand free of cost. The CPI leader said the Central minister for housing department has stated the YSR Congress government has constructed only 5 houses during its governance. if the government does not respond to the demands then they would fight till the dream of common people comes true. However, he said on January 30, the party leaders would give representation to mandal tahsildars and Revenue Division Officers (RDOs) and from February 6 to 26, they will stage protests in front of district collector offices. He also said on February 22, a Maha Dharna was planned to be staged in Vijayawada.