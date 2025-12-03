  1. Home
News

Handloom weaves drews shoppers

  3 Dec 2025 6:27 AM IST
Handloom weaves drews shoppers
Visakhapatnam: Showcasing traditional and contemporary handlooms and handicrafts from across India, Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) organised a two-day-long exhibition at Hotel Green Park.

The exhibition was inaugurated by founder and chairman of CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana, CMD of Kankatala Mallik Kankatala and Chandu Tippala, among others.

Etikoppaka artisan Santosh Kumar was felicitated, while a Crafts Council booklet was released on the occasion.

A live demo of crafting Kolhapuri footwear and Kalamkari hand painting were some of the highlights of the exhibition that concluded on Tuesday.

