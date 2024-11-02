Hands of sarpanches tied during YSRCP rule, alleges HM

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said YSRCP government tied the hands of sarpanches during its rule and villages had lagged behind in development.

After launching the free gas cylinder scheme-‘Deepam-2’ rolled out by the alliance government as part of its ‘Super Six’ poll promises here on Friday, the home minister said that villages are being developed by the newly elected NDA government.

Three gas cylinders are being given free to every eligible person across the state as mentioned in the manifesto, the home minister informed.

Keeping the problems faced by women in view, Anitha stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu introduced Deepam scheme in the past. Now Deepam-2 scheme has been introduced and as part of it, three gas cylinders are being given free of cost, she added.

Further, she informed that Anna canteen will be opened in Payakaraopeta soon.

Speaking about the road condition in the constituency, she said that not a single road was developed in Payakaraopeta during the YSRCP’s rule. The new government is focusing on developing basic infrastructure and soon a double road will be laid in the segment.

The home minister warned that stringent action would be taken in case the officials indulging in any corrupt practices.