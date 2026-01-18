Hands-on EO brings order, faster darshan at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: The functioning of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has seen a visible shift in recent weeks, with changes in crowd management, staff discipline and revenue collection following a more hands-on administrative approach by executive officer and special grade deputy collector V K Seena Naik.

A key aspect of this approach is the EO’s regular presence at the main scanning point where all queue lines converge at the temple entrance. Officials say direct supervision at this critical junction has helped bring greater order to the darshan system, easing congestion and ensuring smoother movement of devotees during peak hours. Temple authorities report that tighter regulation of queues and closer monitoring have also reduced irregularities, contributing to improved revenue collections.

The emphasis, they say, has been on transparency and adherence to established procedures rather than ad hoc arrangements. For devotees, the most noticeable change has been a reduction in waiting time. Faster queue movement has made darshan more accessible, particularly for ordinary pilgrims who earlier faced prolonged delays. The administration has also discontinued unauthorised VIP darshans that bypassed protocol. With this practice curtailed, priority is being given to general devotees in line with temple rules.

Within the temple establishment, coordination among departments has reportedly improved through increased use of wireless communication and closer oversight. Officials say this has led to better accountability and more efficient deployment of staff during rush periods.