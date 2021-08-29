Hans India politically neutral, gives voice to issues of people

I have been an avid reader of The Hans India for almost 10 years. The newspaper is committed to social welfare and is educating the public with true and transparent news.

A newspaper should point out the mistakes of the government and the officials and be the voice of the people. The Hans India is a perfect and ideal example of the same.

In Prakasam district, The Hans India is bringing out the issues related to the public and is highlighting the issues concerning the development of the region.

I am overwhelmed by the way The Hans India is being politically neutral and focussing on public welfare.

I wish that the team of The Hans India continue to raise the bar of standards further and will continue to be a role model for many news organisations in future.

Dr Nukasani Balaji, President,

TDP Ongole parliamentary constituency and former ZP Chairman