Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Hans India's recognition standing me in good stead says sand artist Manchala Sanath Kumar

Manchala Sanath Kumar, Yeruru, Chillakuru (M), Nellore district
x

Manchala Sanath Kumar, Yeruru, Chillakuru (M), Nellore district

Highlights

I am a graduate in biotechnology. I was very much interested in sand art since my childhood.

I am a graduate in biotechnology. I was very much interested in sand art since my childhood. Normally, children play in sand, but I used to play and prepare some infantile art.

One day, I was spending time with my friends at the coast. I said I can prepare sand art and they challenged me to make one on the spot. I sculpted a figure of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy within 15 minutes with the help of my sister.

Since then, I practised sand art on various subjects that attracted the attention of society, and, finally, I decided to continue it as a hobby.

The Hans India spotted me and published a story about me in 2017 which changed my life entirely, getting me a good recognition as a sand artist across the State.

The Secretary of AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, Colonel V Ramulu Naik, got my contact number from The Hans India and offered me a job to guide the students on sand art, considering my taste.

I am very much thankful to Hans India for supporting me and I will never forego my attachment with the paper.

Manchala Sanath Kumar,

Yeruru, Chillakuru (M), Nellore district

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X