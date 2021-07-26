Hans India's recognition standing me in good stead says sand artist Manchala Sanath Kumar

I am a graduate in biotechnology. I was very much interested in sand art since my childhood. Normally, children play in sand, but I used to play and prepare some infantile art.

One day, I was spending time with my friends at the coast. I said I can prepare sand art and they challenged me to make one on the spot. I sculpted a figure of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy within 15 minutes with the help of my sister.

Since then, I practised sand art on various subjects that attracted the attention of society, and, finally, I decided to continue it as a hobby.

The Hans India spotted me and published a story about me in 2017 which changed my life entirely, getting me a good recognition as a sand artist across the State.

The Secretary of AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, Colonel V Ramulu Naik, got my contact number from The Hans India and offered me a job to guide the students on sand art, considering my taste.

I am very much thankful to Hans India for supporting me and I will never forego my attachment with the paper.

Manchala Sanath Kumar,

Yeruru, Chillakuru (M), Nellore district