Happiness in weavers’ families govt motto: Minister Suresh

Ongole: The State government is working with the motto to bring happiness into the lives of weavers and their families and is implementing YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme, stated Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh.

Minister Suresh participated as the chief guest at the district-level programme to initiate the direct transfer of benefits into the accounts of eligible weavers under YSR Nethanna Nestham, along with district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, ZP chairperson Buchepally Venkayamma, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others, at the district Collectorate in Ongole on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has kept his promise of implementing various welfare programmes, irrespective of the eligible beneficiary’s political affiliation. He said that the credit for the implementation of the welfare schemes during tough financial conditions like corona pandemic goes to the CM. He informed that as part of the YSR Nethanna Nestham, the government is providing monetary help of Rs 24,000 to the weaver’s family that owns a handloom. For the year 2023-24, he said that they are distributing Rs 1.85 crore to 769 eligible families in the district.

Handlooms assistant director B Uday Kumar, Development Officer D Venkateswara Rao, Assistant Development Officer T Venkateswarlu and others also participated in the programme.