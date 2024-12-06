Harsha Kumar demands probe into rice smuggling

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP GV Harsha Kumar has called for a judicial inquiry into the alleged rice smuggling case at Kakinada Port, claiming it is part of the state government’s “diversion politics.”

Speaking to the media at Rajiv Gandhi College on Thursday, Harsha criticised the government for not providing scholarships to students, failing to repair roads, and delaying salaries for government employees.

He alleged that the state is using the Kakinada Port incident to distract the public from these pressing issues. “Smuggling at the port is nothing new; it has happened under various governments,” he said.

Harsha Kumar further stated that the rice transportation activities were conducted with the knowledge of the government, district SP, and the collector. He pointed out that there has been no precedent of boiled rice exports in the last 15 years and questioned the suspicious stance of both the current and previous governments on the issue.

The former MP also questioned the state government about the fate of the 25,000 kg cocaine seizure at Visakhapatnam Port before the last elections.

Referring to reports that the rice was being exported to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he questioned why the shipment bypassed road and rail routes and instead took a roundabout sea route via Sri Lanka.