Harsha Preetham reappointed as AKU NSS coordinator

Ongole: Dr Mande Harsha Preetam Dev Kumar, a faculty member in the social work department, has been reappointed as the National Service Scheme (NSS) coordinator at Andhra Kesari University (AKU) in Ongole on Tuesday.

Dr Harsha Preetham is already working as the NSS coordinator at AKU. He worked as the Liaison Officer for NSS for the AKU, and an NSS programme officer for the Prakasam district earlier. He was also an NSS Programme Officer for the Prakasam district three times under the Acharya Nagarjuna University. He received the Best NSS Programme Officer Award from the ANU, and at the state level from the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2021, along with various appreciation awards from voluntary organizations for his services.

The university authorities decided to reappoint him to the position, taking into account his dedicated services towards the development of Andhra Kesari University during his previous one-year tenure. The appointment was made on the recommendation of AKU VC Prof DVR Murthy to the registrar Prof B Haribabu, who issued the orders on Tuesday. Harsha Preetham received his appointment order from the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar in a brief ceremony.

Speaking after his appointment, Dr Harsha Preetham expressed his gratitude to the V-C Prof Murthy, registrar Prof Hari Babu and others for entrusting him with this responsibility. He pledged to work diligently and promised to strive towards transforming Andhra Kesari University into a garden of knowledge.

The principal of the University College Prof G Raja Mohan, the vice-principal Dr Nirmala Mani, the Dean of CDC Dr G Soma Sekhar, the HoD of the Social Work department Dr Pilli Venkata Rao, In-charge of the engineering department Dr R Srinivas, several university officials congratulated Dr Harsha Preetham on his appointment.