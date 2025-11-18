Hashtag ‘ChooseSpeedChooseAP’ goes viral!

Visakhapatnam: If there were any posts that sparked a great amount of curiosity among netizens at the recently-concluded Confederation of Indian Industry Partnership Summit 2025, they were the ones uploaded by IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh.

Three days before the commencement of the event, Lokesh took to 'X', posting "Vizag is getting ready to welcome the world. From upgraded roads to fresh landscaping and coastal beautification, the City of Destiny is being transformed ahead of the CII Partnership Summit. I'm proud to showcase the new-look of the city ready for global investments and lasting impressions."

This post was supported by a video clipping of several stretches of the city showcasing road works, attractive junctions, special lighting works, reworked footpaths, thematic walls and greenery added to the medians.

As the hashtag ‘ChooseSpeedChooseAP’ created a lot of buzz on social media platforms, another post highlighted, “After five years out of AP, it is my proud privilege to announce that ReNew is placing an all-in investment on the entire renewable energy value chain in AP.”

However, a day before the MoUs were signed with the ReNew top brass, Lokesh sparked curiosity among denizens by posting, “A company that stopped new projects in 2019 is coming back to AP like a storm. Who is it? Big unveil!! Stay tuned!!’

Another post on the official ‘X’ handle of Lokesh popped up, stating, “How’s my new jacket? Can anyone guess what it’s made of? Drop your guess below-the right answer wins a surprise gift! Answer will be posted at 7 pm.”

As no right guesses were forthcoming, Lokesh decoded the suspense, highlighting AP’s strengths and promoting local handloom. “Looks like this time, the surprise prize will have to go unclaimed! The jacket’s not from Milan or Mumbai but from Pulagurtha, a small village in Anaparthi mandal, East Godavari. A blend of locally handcrafted khadi and mull, soft as a breeze and proud as our roots. Sometimes, the best style stories are woven right at home.”

What made the 30th edition of the summit that attracted a whopping Rs.13.25 lakh crore of investments stand out is how foreign delegates not just relished the Indian cuisine served to them but also followed indigenous tradition and culture.

Expressing delight over the Mangalagiri saree weaves trending at the summit, Lokesh mentioned in another post, stating “#Mangalagiri sarees clearly have hopped their way into Aussie hearts. Honoured to see Mangalagiri weaves shining on a global stage. Cheers to our newest brand ambassadors.”

While a majority of delegates, who flew to Visakhapatnam for the event from various foreign countries, termed the Indian cuisine, Telugu food in particular, as ‘spicy’ and ‘flavourful’, some of the women from other countries were seen turning up for the event in saree and enjoying the attention they garnered for following the Indian culture.

Draped in red Mangalagiri saree, Australian Consul-General to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep Silai Zaki expressed her excitement through her post mentioning, “I wore a saree for the first time in my life and it had to be a #Mangalagiri!. Thanks to Chief Minister CBN Garu for appointing me an unofficial brand ambassador.”

As appreciation texts poured in for her photos and selfies uploaded on the social media platform with the Chief Minister, Union Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Lokesh and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, Silai Zaki further posted, “Thank you all for your kindness. I loved the look and feel of the saree and think I’ll wear it once again soon. Special thanks to my staff, Janaki, who did the expert draping.”

Earlier, after holding engaging discussions at the event, she posted, “Always a pleasure to be in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh and continue our conversations to deepen Australia’s activities in line with our roadmap for economic engagement.”