HCL recruitment at Ananthalakshmi Engg College

Anantapur: Maintec (HCL) Bangalore, a leading company, conducted campus recruitments at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College, and 400 final year B.Tech Computer Science, Electronics and Electrical Engineering students of the college attended this recruitment process, said the college principal, Dr Kutala Srinivasulu.

The HR managers of these companies conducted the recruitment process for the students through written test, group discussion and technical rounds.

Out of these, 139 students were selected as trainee engineers and the company representatives announced an annual salary of Rs. 2.4 lakhs for them, said the college’s Campus Recruitment and Skill Development Director, Dr M Surendra Naidu.

He said that the special training provided in the college for skill development of the students has helped a lot in the recruitment process.

The students who were appointed in the campus recruitment were congratulated by the college chairman M Anantharamu, vice chairman M Ramesh Naidu, principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu, director of campus recruitment and skill development Dr M Surendra Naidu and the faculty.