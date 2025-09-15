Health camps to mark launch from Sept 17

Amalapuram: The Central Government is set to launch the ‘Swasth Naari Sashakt Parivaar Abhiyan’, a national health campaign by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The campaign will run for 15 days until October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The Ministry of Ayush is also participating in this initiative. The initiative aims to build healthy families and empowered communities by prioritising the health and welfare of women and children. As part of this fortnight-long campaign, health camps will be organised to strengthen healthcare services for women and girls and ensure they receive quality medical care.

According to Dr M Durgarao Dora, the District Medical and Health Officer of Konaseema, daily health camps will be held in every constituency. These camps will have expert doctors who will provide all types of medical services, and blood donation drives will also be organised. The Central Government’s goal is to empower families and communities by ensuring women are healthy.

The health camps will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Kendras, PHCs, CHCs, and village health centres, with the presence of public representatives. These camps will provide special medical services designed for women’s and children’s health, including immunisation for children under five, nutrition counselling, and health awareness programmes. The ‘Poshan Maah’ programme will also be observed in all Anganwadi centres during this period.

Dr Durgarao Dora has urged all private hospitals and other healthcare stakeholders to join and become a part of this campaign. He added that the health and medical camps will include personal hygiene programmes, create awareness about the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and PM Vandana Yojana, and facilitate the creation and registration of Aadhaar IDs.

The process for Aadhaar ID registration is almost complete, and soon, a health profile will be available online through the Aadhaar ID, which will make it easier to provide medical services.