Govt committed to ensuring full security of farmers’ land rights

Mudigubba: The State government is firmly committed to providing complete security for farmers’ land rights, District Collector A Shyam Prasad said on Thursday.

The Collector participated in a programme held at Uppalapadu village in Mudigubba mandal, where he distributed newly issued Pattadar Passbooks bearing the official government seal to farmers.

Addressing the gathering, he said the administration was distributing authenticated Pattadar Passbooks in all villages across the district to strengthen land ownership records and protect farmers’ interests. The Collector noted that many land-related disputes arise due to the absence of proper surveys at the time of purchase.

He advised farmers and the general public to mandatorily conduct land surveys before purchasing property and to ensure registration is carried out strictly according to the surveyed extent. Failure to do so, he said, often leads to discrepancies between official records and the actual ground situation—a problem prevalent not only in the State but also in other parts of the country.

Explaining the survey process, the Collector said surveyors are available in every village. Once an application for a survey is submitted, notices are issued, and if landholders attend on the notified date, the survey is completed within a week.

Sub-division surveys are to be completed within 15 days, while issuance of new Pattadar Passbooks must be completed within 30 days, as per norms. He further stated that land-related services such as surveys, mutation, adangal, 22-A prohibited lands information, and welfare scheme services are available through Village Secretariats via Digital Assistants and also through the WhatsApp Governance platform, eliminating the need for repeated visits to offices.