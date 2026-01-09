Garuda scheme for poor Brahmins soon: Savitha

Vijayawada: BC, economically weaker sections welfare minister S Savitha on Thursday announced that the government will soon launch the Garuda scheme aimed at providing relief to poor Brahmin families. She said preparatory work for the implementation of the scheme has already begun.

The minister made the announcement after meeting Brahmin Corporation chairman K Buchchi Ram Prasad at the state Secretariat. During the meeting, they discussed the guidelines and operational modalities of the Garuda scheme. Savitha said the scheme would provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the families of poor Brahmins in the event of the death of a family member, offering much-needed support during times of distress.

Reiterating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to Brahmin welfare, Savitha recalled that the Brahmin Corporation was established in 2014 with the objective of eradicating poverty among the community.

Through the Corporation, several welfare schemes were implemented between 2014 and 2019 to provide financial security, she said.

She listed schemes such as Bharati, Bharati Overseas Education, Gayatri, Vedavyasa, Vasishta, Dronacharya, Chanakya, Kalyanamastu, Kashyapa and Garuda as key initiatives introduced during that period.

She also credited Chandrababu Naidu with being the first to implement the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme in temples.

Savitha alleged that all these schemes were discontinued after the previous government came to power. She said the return of the coalition government under Chandrababu Naidu marked the beginning of “better days” for Brahmins, with plans underway to revive old schemes and introduce new ones.

The government is also taking steps to provide loans for self-employment through the Brahmin Corporation, she added. Honorariums for temple priests have been enhanced, unemployment assistance is being provided to Vedic scholars, and support for temples without income has been strengthened, the Minister said.

Brahmin Corporation chairman Buchchi Ram Prasad, managing director Chinnababu and others were present.