Yuvraj Singh Joins BIG Academy

BIG Academy, a new-age EdTech institution focused on hybrid learning, was officially launched at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad, with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced as its Brand Ambassador. The launch event was attended by C.V. Anand, IPS, Vijay Reddy, Founder & Chairman of BIG TV, and Anil Ayoor of BIG TV Malayalam. Yuvraj Singh said the academy’s focus on discipline, resilience, and intelligent learning reflects his own journey. Founder & CEO Ramana Bhupathi stated that BIG Academy aims to reduce academic pressure through technology-enabled learning, expert faculty, and personalized mentorship, creating confident, future-ready students beyond exam-oriented education.