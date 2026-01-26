Health is real wealth: Actor Rajendra Prasad

Guntur: Popularfilm actor Rajendra Prasad on Sunday emphasised that health is the real wealth, far more valuable than money or social status. He was speaking after participating in the “10K Walk” organised in Guntur city to promote fitness and healthy living.

Addressing the gathering, Rajendra Prasad said that maintaining good health is the main reason he continues to entertain audiences on the silver screen even today. He appealed to people of all age groups to make regular exercise a part of their daily routine, stressing that a healthy lifestyle leads to a happy and productive life.

MLA Sujana Chowdary expressed happiness over the successful organisation of the programme under the inspiring slogan “Walk for Health – Walk for Guntur.”

He said such initiatives play a key role in creating awareness about the importance of physical fitness among the public.

MLC Alapati Rajendra stated that the “Walk for Health – Walk for Guntur” programme has been conducted continuously for the past 16 years, reflecting its strong commitment to public health.

He voiced concern over the growing tendency of youth being drawn towards unhealthy habits and welcomed the efforts of the organisers and the Eagle Team in promoting a positive message. The programme was conducted under the guidance of NRI Educational Institutions and KITS Educational Institutions, with sponsorship from the Sujana Foundation.

Several prominent personalities participated in the event, including Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLAs Kanna Lakshminarayana and B. Ramanjaneyulu, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja, Eagle Chief Ake Ravi Krishna, film actress Kamna Jethmalani, along with a large number of students from various educational institutions, making the event a grand success.