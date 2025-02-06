Live
- Maha Kumbh: Haryana CM, Cabinet to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam today
- US federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship
- Centre approves Rs 176 crore for Telangana under SASCI scheme
- Now, Pakistan will take Hamas' help for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: VHP
- WI to commence new WTC cycle with three-Test home series against Australia
- Many Americans unaware of long-term risks of heart disease with pregnancy: Study
- J&K mysterious deaths: All pesticide, insecticide shops sealed in Rajouri district
- Students globally express concerns about ChatGPT’s reliability: Study
- HM Shah to attend Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav of Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Chhattisgarh today
- Attending Maha Kumbh personal belief: DKS
Just In
Health minister calls for better services to patients
Satya Kumar Yadav asks superintendents of govt hospitals and principals of medical colleges to work in coordination to achieve the desired results
Vijayawada : Minister for Medical and Health, Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav has urged the superintendents of the Government General Hospitals and the principals of Medical colleges to work in co-ordination to achieve desired results and provide better services to the patients in the State.
Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday conducted a video-conference with the superintendents and the principals from the AP Secretariat and enquired about the functioning of the hospitals and the services provided to the patients.
The Health Minister enquired about the availability of doctors, supply of drugs, sanitation, behavior of the staff, corruption and other details related to the hospitals. He said some progress has been made on the implementation of 30 points programme in the hospitals in the State and stated further improvement has to be made to achieve the desired results.
He suggested to the superintendents of the hospitals to take care of providing wheelchairs and stretchers to the senior citizens.
He suggested to the superintendents to improve the quality of services basing on the feedback received from Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was reviewing the services of the government hospitals in the State and urged them to provide the best services to the patients.
Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu asked the doctors to improve the services based on the feedback from the IVRS survey. He said the superintendents should take the responsibility of the maintenance of the hospitals and treating the patients. He suggested to the doctors to give priority to e-Health project and felt that medical services should be provided to the patients across the State with the help of electronic health cards (e-cards).