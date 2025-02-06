Health minister calls for better services to patients

Vijayawada : Minister for Medical and Health, Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav has urged the superintendents of the Government General Hospitals and the principals of Medical colleges to work in co-ordination to achieve desired results and provide better services to the patients in the State.

Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday conducted a video-conference with the superintendents and the principals from the AP Secretariat and enquired about the functioning of the hospitals and the services provided to the patients.

The Health Minister enquired about the availability of doctors, supply of drugs, sanitation, behavior of the staff, corruption and other details related to the hospitals. He said some progress has been made on the implementation of 30 points programme in the hospitals in the State and stated further improvement has to be made to achieve the desired results.

He suggested to the superintendents of the hospitals to take care of providing wheelchairs and stretchers to the senior citizens.

He suggested to the superintendents to improve the quality of services basing on the feedback received from Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was reviewing the services of the government hospitals in the State and urged them to provide the best services to the patients.

Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) M T Krishna Babu asked the doctors to improve the services based on the feedback from the IVRS survey. He said the superintendents should take the responsibility of the maintenance of the hospitals and treating the patients. He suggested to the doctors to give priority to e-Health project and felt that medical services should be provided to the patients across the State with the help of electronic health cards (e-cards).