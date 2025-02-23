Health minister takes holy dip in Kumbh Mela

Live
Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav took the holy bath at Maha Kumbh Mela being held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav took the holy bath at Maha Kumbh Mela being held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. In a press release, the health minister announced that he was delighted to take the holy bath which takes place once in144 years.
He said the Maha Kumbh Mela is the biggest spiritual event in the world and it reflects the beliefs and senti-ments of the crores of people.
He said the Kumbh Mela has shown to the world the Hindu culture and spirituality.
