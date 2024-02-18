Health of a family is protected by taking care of one's health: Prathipati Pulla Rao

Former minister and Telugu Desam Party state vice-president Prathipati Pulla Rao revealed that in order to improve the health of a family member in crisis, it is essential to protect the entire family. He highlighted that several free mega health camps are being conducted to ensure this satisfaction. On Sunday, Prathipati inaugurated the 35th free mega health camp organized by Prathipati Foundation at Prathipati Gardens in Chilakaluripet.

The camp, conducted with the cooperation of Vijayawada Sentini Hospital, involved free medical examinations for diseases related to heart, thyroid, kidneys, digestive system, and cancer. Along with officials from Chilakaluripet, many people from various regions benefited from this initiative. Prathipati himself initiated the camp, stressing that providing quality healthcare to patients is the main goal.

He stated that the Prathipati Foundation is organizing free mega health camps with this objective in mind. The initial medical examinations conducted in the health camps help in timely detection of diseases, enabling patients to receive timely treatment. Prathipati emphasized that the Foundation is dedicated to serving the health needs of the people in Chilakaluripet, aiming for progress. Various types of medical services are being provided through this camp on a daily basis.