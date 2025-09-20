Health services improved under NTR Vaidya Seva Trust: Minister

Vijayawada: Healthminister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday said health services in the state have improved under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, a government healthcare scheme. Addressing the Assembly, Yadav said over 13.4 lakh people availed medical treatment under the TDP-led NDA government in 2024-25, compared to 12.5 lakh in 2023-24 during the erstwhile YSRCP regime under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Following the formation of the NDA government, Aarogyasri was rechristened as the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust. “Services improved significantly under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust. Over 13.4 lakh people benefitted in 2024-25 compared to 12.5 lakh the previous year,” Yadav said. Rejecting rumours that the trust’s services had ceased, the minister alleged that false propaganda was ”being spread for political mileage at a time when patients were suffering.”

He charged the previous YSRCP government with being ”irresponsible” in continuing services to patients and said the NDA regime had begun clearing the dues owed to network hospitals. According to him, dues worth Rs 2,222 crore have been cleared, while Rs 558 crore remain pending, and another Rs 2,168 crore worth of bills are under consideration.

The minister further said Rs 457 crore had been paid to government hospitals under the trust, with Rs 110 crore still pending. The government, he assured, would take necessary measures to clear these dues at the earliest. There was no immediate reaction from the YSRCP.