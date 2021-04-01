Heat wave sweeps Prakasam; Temperature hovers 46o C

Ongole: The mercury reached the alarming point in the State at Darimadugu of Prakasam district, recording a sizzling temperature of 45.9° Celsius on Wednesday.

As the India Meteorological Department already warned of the heat wave conditions in Coastal Andhra Pradesh for three days, up to April 2 the thermometer in the state recorded more than 45°C in many places in Prakasam, Srikakulam, West Godavari, Chittoor, Nellore and Guntur districts.

The Darimadugu village in Prakasam district recorded 45.9°C, followed by Meliaputti in Srikakulam district with 45.79°C, Denduluru and Kamavarapu Kota in West Godavari district with 45.75°C and 45.73°C, Renigunta of Chittoor district with 45.71°C, Kommipadu of Nellore district with 45.70°C, Kurichedu of Prakasam district with 45.67°C, Podalakuru of Nellore district with 45.46°C, Rallapalli and Martur of Prakasam district with 45.37°C and 45.32°C, Srikalahasti of Chittoor district with 45.31°C, Timmareddypalli of Prakasam district with 45.30°C, Bellamkonda of Guntur district with 45.23°C, Kukunoor of West Godavari district with 45.11°C, Yerragindapalem of Prakasam district with 45.08°C, Amruthapur of Guntur district with 45.06°C, and Jaggilibonthu of Srikakulam district with 45.01°C.

In Prakasam district, Pamur, Kanigiri, Donakonda, Chandrasekhara Puram, Bestavari Pet, Ardhaveedu, Hanumanthuni Peda Cherlopalle, Santhanuthalapadu, Ponnaluru, Peddaraveedu, Chimakurthi, Veligandla, Komarolu, Yerragondapalem, Pullalacheruvu, Markapur, Cumbum, Tarlupadu, Racherla, Maddipadu, Konakanamitla, Janakavaram Panguluru, Darsi, Dornala, Addanki, Marripudi mandals over 43°C on Wednesday. It is a rare condition in the Prakasam district to record this high temperature between March and April. The mercury usually touches 45°C in the district in the last week of May, and the unexpected temperatures in the day baffled the public at all places.

Due to the high temperatures, the public are all indoors in the afternoon leaving the roads and centres empty. Only a few people, who are in a hurry to go somewhere in an emergency, coming onto roads covering their faces and heads to protect themselves from the heat wave. The shops and pushcart vendors selling watermelon and muskmelon, fruit juices, fizz drinks, lassi, coconuts served their cool products to the public stopping for a brief break from the scorching sun.