Heavy jockeying for Cabinet berths from united Krishna

Vijayawada : With N Chandrababu Naidu set to take oath on June 12, hectic lobbying in TDP is on for a berth in the state Cabinet.

The competition from Krishna district is severe. Senior leaders including the four time winners are in the fray for the cabinet berths. Gadde Rammohan, Kolusu Parthasarathy and Mandali Buddha Prasad are in the fray for the ministerial berth in the state cabinet. While Ramamohan Rao is from Kamma community, Parthasarathy is from Yadav community.

Senior Kapu leader and Jana Sena candidate Mandali Buddha Prasad got elected for fourth time from Avanigadda assembly segment and is a veteran leader with vast knowledge on many subjects. He acted as the Deputy speaker in State assembly from 2014 to 2019 in the TDP rule.

Former minister and Kaikaluru MLA elect from BJP Dr Kamineni Srinvas is another leader in the fray for the berth in the state cabinet and sources say that he may get a chance as part of alliance dharma.

He served as the minister of medical, health and family welfare in the state cabinet from 2014-2019.

Similarly, Machilipatnam MLA and former minister Kollu Ravindra is also in the fray. He had suffered a lot during the YSRCP rule. Another keen contender is Mylavaram TDP leader Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad.

The only woman MLA elected from the erstwhile Krishna district Tanigrala Sowmya is also in the race and hopeful that she would be accommodated under women quota.

Gannavaram MLA and TDP leader Yarlagadda Venkata Rao is another contestant for the post. He defeated Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan.

The names of former Union minister Sujana Chowdary, Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP and Raghurama Krshna Raju of TDP are also making rounds. In addition, the TDP will also have to accommodate at least two from Jana Sena party. While it is being said the Nadendla Manohar is certain to be sworn in on June 12, it is still not clear if Pawan Kalyan would be the deputy chief minister or not.