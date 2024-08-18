Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Andhra Pradesh Over the Next Two Days

The residents of Andhra Pradesh are urged to remain vigilant as the AP Disaster Management Agency has forecasted heavy rains for the upcoming Sunday and Monday. The inclement weather is attributed to an atmospheric cycle affecting the region.

According to Disaster Management Organization Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several districts on Sunday, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, Prakasam, and Nandyala. Meanwhile, lighter rainfall is anticipated in regions such as Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR district, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

The agency has also warned that heavy rains are likely to continue on Monday, extending the weather pattern into the adjacent Telangana region and North Karnataka. On Monday, light to moderate rain is expected in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Manyam, Alluri district, Kakinada, Konaseema, Ubhayagodavari, Eluru, Prakasam, Anantapur, Nandyala, Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamaiya districts. Additionally, light rainfall may occur in parts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Nellore, Kurnool, Sathya Sai, and YSR districts.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall could impact daily activities and pose risks to safety.