Sole YSRCP deputy Mayor in council now!

Visakhapatnam: Barring current YSRCP Deputy Mayor Kattamuri Satish, the alliance has been successful in unseating both YSRCP Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and one of the Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar.

Citing lack of confidence in their leadership, the alliance moved a no-trust motion against Mayor and Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar. On April 28, election for the post of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Mayor was held and TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao got elected as the new Mayor.

A few days after the new Mayor took charge, the NDA government issued orders to unseat Jiyyani Sridhar from the post of Deputy Mayor.

When the local body elections were conducted in the YSRCP’s tenure, the then government elected two Deputy Mayors alongside the Mayor for the corporation. However, Kattamuri Satish took charge as Deputy Mayor in July, 2021 and hence his four-year-long tenure in the office will be completed in another two months. It is likely that the alliance will propose a no trust motion against him once his tenure gets concluded.

Eight months from then, the local body’s tenure is going to be over. Following which, an election schedule will be released. Keeping the short span of time in view, it is yet to be decided whether the alliance would dethrone another Deputy Mayor or go for the local body elections.

Of the Mayor and two Deputy Mayors belonging to the YSRCP, two of them have already been dethroned. Apparently, Kattamuri Satish is going to be the sole YSRCP Deputy Mayor in the council until the alliance decides to unseat him too.