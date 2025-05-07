  • Menu
One-day training held for police officers on forensic science

Forensic expert being felicitated by addl SP Sowmya Latha, SP Vakul Jindal also can be seen.

Vizianagaram: In an effort to strengthen criminal investigations and ensure the conviction of accused individuals, a one-day special training program was conducted for police officers in the district under the guidance of forensic experts. SP Vakul Jindal emphasised the importance of scientifically collecting and preserving evidence from crime scenes and sending it to forensic labs for analysis.

Addressing the participants on Tuesday, SP Vakul Jindal stated that in order to secure convictions in criminal cases registered at various police stations, it is crucial for investigating officers to collect evidence methodically, label it properly, and present it effectively in court. He highlighted the significance of scientific methods in evidence collection, proper packaging, and timely dispatch to forensic labs.

SP advised all officers attending the session to apply the insights shared by forensic experts during the training in their investigations, ensuring that accused individuals are prosecuted effectively in court.

Forensic experts elaborated on the procedures involved in collecting and preserving various types of evidence such as blood samples, semen, hair, saliva, footprints, fingerprints, narcotic substances, human organs, poisonous substances, and digital evidence like audio, video, memory cards, and hard disks in cybercrime cases.

Additional SP P Soumya Latha, DSPs M Srinivasa Rao and S Raghavulu, forensic science lab experts from Mangalagiri and Visakhapatnam — V Priyanka, M Sumalika, and Prashanti


