Heavy rain forecast for AP, Telangana amid southwest monsoon activity

The southwest monsoon is intensifying, with a low-pressure area expected to form in the Bay of Bengal by Thursday. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across the Telugu states over the next five days, highlighting the potential for gusty winds and thundershowers.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Amaravati Meteorological Department has specifically warned of significant rain in 12 districts. Areas anticipated to experience light to heavy thundershowers on Sunday include Alluri, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. Prakhar Jain noted that light to moderate rain is also expected in several other districts.

Meanwhile, an alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in Telangana for Sunday and Monday, with predictions of significant downpours in nine districts. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has reported that moderate rain could occur in various locations, as a trough extends to the northeast Bay of Bengal and continues from southern Karnataka to the southern coastal Andhra coast at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level.

Specifically, on Sunday, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts are bracing for heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Officials warned that on Monday, all districts in Telangana should expect moderate rain, coupled with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour.