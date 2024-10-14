Heavy rain forecast: Nellore dist administration put on high alert

Nellore: In the wake of Meteorological department issued warning of heavy to very heavy rains, the district administration was put on high alert on Sunday.

A round-the-clock control room was set up at the Collectorate with landline numbers 0861-2331261 and mobile numbers 7995576699, 7995571077.

The administration has issued orders to RDOs to set up control rooms at divisional and mandal levels.

In view of the intensity of the situation, the administration has cancelled public grievance redressal system being conducted on every Monday at the Collectorate. Also, orders were issued cancelling leaves of the employees and staff working in government departments in all disciplines.

In press note released on Sunday, district Collector O Anand said that rains may occur from October 13 to 16 and directed the officials to prepare to face any kind of eventuality during the rains. He ordered the officials to identify weak tank bunds on Pennar river and to take up precautionary measures. He ordered them to alert people living in the inundation areas of Penna river and to shift them to safer places.

The Collector urged the people living in coastal belt in the district to shift to cyclone shelters and buildings in their respective areas. He told fishermen not to venture into the sea as it may turn ferocious following formation of low depression in Bay of Bengal. Fishermen, who already ventured into the sea, were told to return to the shore immediately.