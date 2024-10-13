Heavy Rain Forecast to AP: State Govt. Takes Preemptive Measures

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that upper air circulation will persist over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, with a low-pressure system expected to form in the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday. In light of this forecast, the IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in the Andhra Pradesh on October 14, 15, and 16.

In response to the impending weather conditions, the state government has initiated a series of pre-emptive measures to mitigate potential risks associated with heavy rains. Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi convened a teleconference with Collectors from all districts to review the situation and implement necessary strategies.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that officials from the Police Department and Disaster Management Department must remain vigilant. Collectors were instructed to establish control rooms and helplines to assist citizens. Particular attention has been directed to regions expected to experience heavy rains, including the South Coast, north Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema districts. Authorities were ordered to promptly identify and repair any overflowing canals and drains.

Home Minister Vangalapudi specifically advised the Collectors of Eluru, Prakasam, West Godavari, Palnadu, and Sri Satyasai districts to take immediate action. She highlighted the potential for lightning in affected areas and urged precautions to ensure the safety of farmers and cattle keepers, advising them to avoid venturing outdoors during this period.

Furthermore, the Home Minister warned fishermen against heading to sea during this time. She directed the Revenue, Municipal, Irrigation, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) departments to remain on standby and ready to implement measures to prevent loss of life and property as the situation develops.