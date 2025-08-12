Heavy rain forecasted to AP amid Low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has announced the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, expected to develop into a depression by Saturday. According to private weather agency Skymet and various meteorological models, widespread rainfall is anticipated across numerous regions of India starting from Tuesday and continuing until the 20th of this month.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has warned of significant rainfall in many parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next five days, with heavy to very heavy showers predicted from Wednesday to Friday.

Particular attention has been drawn to the districts of Alluri Seetharama Raju, East Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool, and Nandyal, where heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday.

Over recent days, heavy rainfall has already affected parts of YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Chittoor, NTR, and Tirupati districts between Sunday and Monday mornings. On Monday, rain was reported across Palnadu, East Godavari, Guntur, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Prakasam, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Krishna, Bapatla, and other districts, signalling a significant change in weather conditions. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and prepare for the anticipated heavy downpours.