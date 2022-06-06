Heavy rain lashed Alur on Sunday late night, car washes away in Kalli Vanka

Kurnool (Alur): Heavy rain lashed Alur mandal in Kurnool district on Sunday late night. Due to heavy downpour the lakes and streams are over flowing. A car has washed away in Kalli Vanka stream flood waters.

According to sources a car was heading towards Alur from Guntakal after midnight on Sunday. When the car reached Kalli Vanka the driver without heeding the danger tried to cross the Kalli Vanka stream which is overflowing crossing the danger mark levels. Due to heavy currents the car washed away. At that time some auto walas that stationed their autos have noticed the incident. They immediately informed the Alur police. The Circle Inspector, Eshwar and his staff rushed to the spot but were helpless as the car was not spotted nearby. On not finding the car they I formed the NDRF personnel and the fire department.

The NDRF teams and fire department personnel after reaching the spot on Monday early hours indulged took up search operations. However, they have succeded in rescuing the driver. The source has stated that no one was present in the car except the driver.

More information is yet to reveal by the police department.