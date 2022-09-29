Heavy rain lashes Suryapet district, to continue across the state for next three days

Heavy rain lashed Suryapet district center under the influence of surface circulation in Bay of Bengal. The rain started on Wednesday evening and continued throughout the night. As a result, all the roads in the town became waterlogged. Due to this, the people got stuck in water blockade and water entered the houses in the low-lying areas. The alerted municipal staff are making arrangements to prevent water from stagnating on the roads.



Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in many districts of the state on Thursday and Friday. A preliminary warning has been issued to this extent.



Due to the influence of surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal and southwest monsoon, heavy rains are likely to occur in Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts on Thursday.