Heavy rain likely in Nellore and Chittoor for three days amid another low-pressure in Bay of Bengal

The Meteorological department has forecasted another low-pressure area in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Its impact is expected to be severe on Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu Warnings were issued for heavy to very heavy rains for three days from Wednesday. Coastal residents of southern Tamil Nadu are advised to be vigilant. However, the impact on Tamil Nadu will be greater, Chittoor and Nellore are also likely to receive more rains.



Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the southern coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh for four days. Rivers, streams, and bends are flooded with rainwater. Due to the impact of rains, crops were damaged in four districts due to rains and floods, thousands of houses collapsed.



The death toll in the Kadapa district has risen to 40. Authorities said 39 people were killed in Pulapattur, Mandapalli, and Gudlur in the Rajampeta mandal. However, police said 24 bodies have been recovered so far. One of the 24 bodies was found to be an unknown body and search operations are being carried out for the remaining bodies.