Just In
Heavy Rains Anticipated in Several Districts of AP on Thursday and Friday
The Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning regarding expected heavy rains across multiple districts in the state on Thursday, October 3. Residents in Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamaiah, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts should prepare for moderate to heavy rainfall.
Additionally, lighter showers are forecasted for regions including Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts.
Looking ahead to Friday, the agency predicts light to moderate rain in parts of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Palnadu districts. Furthermore, light rain is also likely in some areas of Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, YSR, Annamaiah, Chittoor, and Tirupati on the same day.