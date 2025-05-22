Heavy rains expected cross Andhra Pradesh for two days

Heavy rainfall swept through various regions on Wednesday (May 21) as a surface depression influenced weather patterns. The Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy showers anticipated within the next 24 hours due to a newly formed low-pressure trough in the west-central Bay of Bengal. The southwest monsoon is currently active, prompting forecasts of continuous rain across the state for at least the next two days, with significant precipitation predicted for Thursday.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is advancing towards Kerala, with Achyutapuram in the Anakapalle district recording the highest rainfall of 52 mm on Wednesday. Predictions suggest heavy rains will continue in Andhra Pradesh, with light to moderate showers expected in several districts, including Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, and Bapatla. The Meteorological Centre has also indicated the likelihood of light to heavy rains in Alluri Seetharamaraju district come Friday. Other areas such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Panna, as well as Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, YSR, Chittoor, and Tirupati, may experience similar weather patterns.

In light of these developments, the Meteorological Centre has urged residents to remain vigilant. Light rains accompanied by thundershowers are expected in various districts. As of 7 pm on Wednesday, rainfall totals included 5 mm in Achyutapuram, 51.5 mm in Chinna Moostam, 50 mm in Narsipatnam, 48 mm in Firangipuram, 17 mm in Gilakaladindi, and over 30 mm in 43 other locations across the state.