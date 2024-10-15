Heavy rains forecast till Oct 17

Vijayawada: Heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely at isolated places over NCAP &Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema till October 17 due to the impact of low pressure formed over southeast Bay of Bengal to south Coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to Meteorological centre, Amaravati heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur on October 15 at an isolated places over SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Squally winds with wind speed reaching 35-45 KMPH gusting 55 KMPH at times over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

On October 16, Heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at Isolated places over SCAP and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 KMPH gusting 60 KMPH at times over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema regions.

On October 17, heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at Isolated places over Rayalaseema. Heavy rain likely to occur at Isolated places over south coastal AP. Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 KMPH gusting 60 KMPH are expected over SCAP and Rayalaseema. The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region on Monday morning is likely to move west-north-westwards and become well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent two days.