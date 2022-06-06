Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh disrupting traffic, forecasts thunderstorms

After a severe heat waves for the last week, there is respite with the rains in Andhra Pradesh. However, the heavy rains in many parts have created havoc especially in Rayalaseeema. Heavy rains lashed the Halaharvi mandal of Kurnool district by recording 4 cm rainfall. The bends and ditches in the villages of the mandal are overflowing and caused disruption to traffic. Traffic to Nitrampatti and Goolem villages was disrupted. The temporary bridge at Medeahall was cut.



On the other hand, Nellore, Kavali and Gudlur were lashed by torrential rains. Rajahmundry also received heavy rains in Kakinada in East Godavari district and in Konaseema followed by Rushikonda, Endada and Dairy Farm areas of Visakhapatnam district received heavy rainfall. A boy named Kari Chinna (16) was killed in a lightning strike at Bhogapuram mandal fish farm in Vizianagaram district.