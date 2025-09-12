Heavy rains leaves Kurnool shattered

Mantralayam: Heavy rains have been lashing several parts of Andhra Pradesh, causing streams and rivulets to overflow.

Kurnool district has been witnessing continuous downpours, leading to flooding in low-lying areas and severely disrupting normal life.

The incessant rains have swollen several water bodies, creating dangerous conditions for both residents and commuters. In Mantralayam, torrential rains that began on Wednesday night caused the Daruvampu stream to overflow.

In a dramatic incident, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus got stranded in the middle of the flooded stream near Mantralayam on Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver attempted to cross the road believing the water level was low. However, the heavy silt and mud on the road caused the vehicle to get stuck midway, leaving it vulnerable as the water flow intensified.

The sudden rise in floodwaters from the Daruvampu stream completely cut off road connectivity to several nearby villages, including Nagaladinne, Kurnool, and Aiza. Adding to the crisis, water levels in the Nalla Vagu also surged dangerously, worsening the situation.

The stranded bus was on its morning route to pick up students from rural areas when it became trapped.

Fortunately, the incident occurred before any schoolchildren boarded the bus, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

Local residents rushed to the scene and assisted in rescuing the bus driver, conductor, and one passenger, who narrowly escaped with their lives.

Authorities and villagers have urged drivers and commuters to exercise extreme caution during such conditions, emphasizing that attempts to cross flooded roads can be life-threatening.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation as heavy rains continue to pound the region, with further alerts issued for low-lying areas prone to flash floods.