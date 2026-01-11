MLA hits out at senior party leader over CM tenure remarks

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Basavaraj Rayareddi is not the party high command and has no authority to declare that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in office till 2028, Channagiri MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj said on Friday, triggering fresh signs of factional tension within the Karnataka Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivaganga Basavaraj questioned the basis of Rayareddi’s recent remarks on Siddaramaiah’s tenure. “Is Basavaraj Rayareddi the high command? Has the high command said anything like this? When senior leaders make such statements, how is it acceptable?” he asked sharply.

The Channagiri legislator said party discipline required leaders to speak only after guidance from the central leadership. “I am a first-time MLA. Even if I speak, action will be taken.

When the high command speaks, we remain silent. Then how can others make such statements on their own?” he said, expressing resentment over what he termed selective tolerance within the party.

Referring to speculation surrounding the state budget and leadership issues, Shivaganga Basavaraj said there was no need to rush into discussions. “The budget is in March.

There is no need to prepare now.

I will speak after Sankranti, after January 16,” he said, adding that Siddaramaiah himself has repeatedly stated that he is committed to the high command’s decision.

He dismissed Rayareddi’s comments as irrelevant, stating that they should not be given importance.

“The high command should take note of this. Such statements are not good for the party. Every MLA has dignity and self-respect,” he said.

The MLA also raised concerns over what he described as inconsistency in issuing notices and disciplinary action.

“Giving notice to one person and sparing another is not right,” he said, while also referring to Congress leader Rajanna, accusing him of making contradictory statements.

Clarifying his position, Shivaganga Basavaraj said the party would fully accept any decision taken by the central leadership. “If the high command says Siddaramaiah will be CM till 2030, we are committed to that.

The high command must call us, and it will,” he said, adding that appointments such as Rayareddi’s role as an Assam observer were recognition of individual efforts, but authority rested only with the party leadership.