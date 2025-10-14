Heavy rains likely in coastal AP, Rayalaseema

Vijayawada: Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas are experiencing surface cyclonic circulation extending up to 0.9 km above sea level, according to Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority. He said another surface circulation has been observed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Tamil Nadu coast.

These conditions are expected to bring moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms on Tuesday in several districts, including Eluru, Krishna, NDR, Nellore, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Tirupati. Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are likely in Alluri, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts. Authorities have advised the public to remain vigilant and avoid standing under trees or near large hoardings during heavy rains and thunderstorms.

On Monday, heavy rains lashed Vijayawada, inundating low-lying areas and affecting normal life. Significant rains were recorded also on Monday evening across various locations: Lingapalem (Eluru) – 74.2 mm, Chintalapudi – 68.7 mm, Bapatla – 62.5 mm, Puligumma (Vizianagaram) – 61 mm, and Uyyuru (Krishna) – 60.2 mm. Residents have been urged to stay alert, follow local weather advisories, and exercise caution in low-lying areas prone to flooding.