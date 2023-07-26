Heavy rains to lash AP as Low pressure in Bay of Bengal to turn depression today

The low-pressure system formed on the coast of North Andhra and South Odisha in the Bay of Bengal has intensified, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is expected to develop into a depression by Wednesday. Currently, the monsoon trough is moving from Jaisalmer over North Coastal Andhra, intersecting with the low-pressure area at an altitude of 1.5 km above sea level. The South West Monsoon is also active over Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.



The IMD's bulletin on Tuesday night stated that widespread rainfall will persist for another three days due to these weather conditions. On Wednesday, districts such as Alluri Seetharamaraju, West Godavari, Palnadu, Kurnool, and Nandyala can expect heavy rainfall in certain areas.

Meanwhile, the flood inflow to Prakasam barrage in the erstwhile Krishna district continues due to incessant rains. As a result, the rivers in the district are overflowing. To manage the situation, 40 gates of Prakasam barrage have been raised by one step, and 30,000 cusecs of water have been released into the sea. Additionally, excess water has been released into the sea by storing the water upto a 12-foot level at Prakasam Barrage.

The heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of Prakasam Barrage has led to the entry of floodwater into the barrage. Irrigation officials predict that the flood situation at the barrage will persist for another three days. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have completely halted the water supply to the canals.