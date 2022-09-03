Heavy security deployed as TDP set to open Anna Canteen in Guntur

Guntur: Police personnel in large number deployed at TDP Anna Canteen in Tenali as TDP leaders made it clear that they will distribute food to the poor on Monday despite officials of the Tenali Municipal Corporation served a notice to them two days ago directing to remove Anna Canteen. The TDP set up an Anna Canteen stall near municipal market complex on August 12.

On receiving information that the TDP wants to resist attempt of civic authorities' forceful removal of Anna Canteen, cops closed all shops in market complex and asked petty businessmen not to carry out their daily activities. Businessmen and people are expressing anger over police for closing market complex.

Recently, clashes erupted between the TDP and YSRCP activists at Kuppam town in Chittoor district over Anna Canteen. The YSRCP workers reportedly destroyed Anna Canteen which was ready for inauguration by TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu.