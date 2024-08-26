Heighten security during Brahmotsavam, SP tells officials

Tirumala: Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu on Sunday made sudden inspection of various places at Tirumala including the parking lots and outer ring road.



Later, he held a meeting with senior police officials on the arrangements for the safety and security of devotees during the nine-day annual Brahmotsavam.

He directed the police to focus on security during night time and also conduct combing of up ghat road and down ghat road.

He also instructed them to keep ready the bomb disposable and dog squads and also special police party required for strengthening the security during Brahmotsavam, the SP said.

It is the responsibility of police to ensure total security on Tirumala ghat roads, Alipiri and other places for the successful and peaceful conduct of the mega festival, Brahmotsavam, without causing any inconvenience to the pilgrims visiting the shrine in large numbers to witness Vahana Sevas and also have darshan of the presiding deity.

Additional SP Venkat Rao, DSP Vijay Shekar, CIs Vijay Kumar, Ramulu, SIs and other officials were present.