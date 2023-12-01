Live
Just In
Help students learn skill besides academics: Collector Madhavi Latha
Rajamahendravaram: District collector K Madhavi Latha conducted a meeting with officials of industries and other departments here on Thursday.
Speaking on this occasion, she directed officials to conduct training programmes with internships under the auspices of Vikasa for skill development along with academic education for degree students in the district.
She said that steps should be taken to provide job and employment opportunities to youth as soon as they complete their studies.
As many as 10,485 students will be trained through the programmes from various institutions.
Officials are directed to prepare a plan for this in partnership with the Skill Development Institute and other rural and urban training institutes.
Vikasa Project Director K Lacha Rao, JNTU-K Professors Murthy, Lilavathi, District Skill Development Officer M Kondalarao, Inspector of Industries G Swati, and others were present.