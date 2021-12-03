High alert in East Godavari on Jawad cyclone

Kakinada: In view of the impending threat of Jawad cyclone, the district administration has sounded alert and asked the officials ready to face any threat from the cyclone.

According to IMD, the low pressure region in Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of North Andhra Pradesh on Saturday with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph. It is likely to cross the sea coast areas in East Godavari. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be on high alert in the wake of a cyclone in the North Andhra region. Kakinada Urban and Rural, Sakhinetipalli, Razolu, Uppalaguptam, Katrenukona, Mummidivaram, Ainavilli, I. Polavaram, Tallarevu, Kajulru and other sea coast areas in the district are facing high tidal waves in view of the cyclone.

According to the sources, on Thursday morning the situation was normal but by the evening high tidal waves was witnessed. According to officials, cyclone Jawad which is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on December 3 and may cause gusty winds, heavy spells of rains. According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh and coastal areas around Saturday.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran directed officials to be fully prepared to effectively deal with the situation caused by the impact of cyclone Jawad in Bay of Bengal.

Hari Kiran issued directions on Jawad cyclone to the district, the divisional and the mandal officers. The Collector advised the fishermen not to venture into sea from December3 to 5. He instructed the officials to be alert in low-lying areas and ensure no one is troubled due to the cyclone. He wanted the officials to cooperate and coordinate with regard to the cyclone and take necessary steps for keeping the people safe and free them from any untoward incidents.

He also indicated that farmers may postpone the reaping of the harvest for four days in view of the cyclone. In the agency areas the pregnant women may be kept in delivery waiting rooms in hospitals and protect them from any threats due to the floodwater.

He instructed the officials to conduct a wide awareness and campaign on storm warnings and precautions in the coastal villages through village and ward secretariats.