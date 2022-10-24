High alert on cyclonic storm in Kakinada, Konaseema districts

Kakinada/ Amalapuram: In view of the impending threat of cyclonic formation, the administrations of Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts have sounded alert and kept the officials ready to face any threat from the cyclone.

According to IMD, the deep depression over East Central Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards with a speed of 20 kmph during the past six hours on Sunday.

District Collector Krithika Shukla directed the officials to be fully prepared to deal with the situation caused by the impact of cyclonic formation. She advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea. She instructed the officials to be alert in low-lying areas and ensure no one is troubled due to the cyclone. She wanted the officials to take necessary steps for keeping people safe. The officials were instructed to conduct a wide awareness and campaign on storm warnings and precautions in the coastal villages through Village and Ward secretariats.

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that due to the Asani cyclone forecast, the fishermen should not go into the sea. He said that special control rooms have been opened at Konaseema Collectorate. Control room number in Konaseema district 08856 293104, Collector's office WhatsApp 9949515348, RDO Amalapuram 08856-23100, RDO at Ramachandrapuram 08857-245166, RDO office - 9059461848.

Stating that the control rooms will work round-the-clock, Collector Shukla told the people that they can report cyclone information to the control rooms and get assistance from the officials. He indicated that the danger is imminent and hence all steps are being taken for people's protection.